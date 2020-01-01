SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Wang MC, Lin FL, Su HH, Kuo PL. Front. Public Health 2020; 8: e60.

Affiliation

Department of Finance, Tamkang University, New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Editorial Office)

DOI

10.3389/fpubh.2020.00060

PMID

32195218

PMCID

PMC7064437

Abstract

This study attempts to investigate if suicide is interlinked with unemployment in Mexico by making use of a recently developed Bootstrap ARDL bound test over the years of 1981-2016. To avoid omitting variable bias, we use economic growth rate as a control variable. The empirical results indicate that no co-integration among these three variables and there is a positively bidirectional causality between suicide rate and the unemployment rate. This study will showcase that the economic growth rate negatively affects unemployment rate and unidirectional Granger causality running from economic growth rate to the unemployment rate in Mexico. The findings presented in this study could provide with valuable information for society and health policy makers to formulate the policies on suicide prevention in Mexico.

Copyright © 2020 Wang, Lin, Su and Kuo.


Language: en

Keywords

C3: I1; J6; bootstrap ARDL bound test; economic growth; granger causality test; suicide rate; unemployment rate

