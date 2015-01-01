|
Citation
Masthi NRR, Manasa AR. Indian J. Public Health 2019; 63(4): 380-382.
Affiliation
Senior Resident, Department of Community Medicine, Dr. Chandramma Dayananda Sagar Institute of Medical Education and Research, Dayananda Sagar University, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Indian Public Health Association)
DOI
PMID
32189662
Abstract
Violence often blights people's lives for decades, leading to drug addiction, depression, suicide, school dropout, unemployment, and recurrent relationship difficulties. This exploratory study was conducted among professional degree colleges in urban Bengaluru from January to March 2017; the objectives were to find the magnitude, forms, and substance use in violence. A total of 450 students were studied. One hundred and twenty-three (27.3%) students experienced some kind of violence in the past 1 year and 77 (62.6%) were males. Verbal abuse (65.0%), pushing around (23.6%), and slapping (18.7%) were common forms of violence observed. Substance use was significantly associated with violence.
Language: en
Keywords
Bengaluru; college students; substance use; verbal abuse; violence