Abstract

Objective: Acute carbon monoxide （CO）poisoning can cause delayed neurological sequelae (DNS). Glycogen synthase kinase 3β (GSK-3β) /Tau protein pathway is reported to play a key role in neurological abnormalities. In the present study, we aimed to determine the role of GSK-3β/Tau in DNS following acute CO poisoning.Methods: 4-benzyl-2-methyl-1,2,4-thiadiazolidine-3,5-dione (TDZD-8), a specific non-competitive inhibitor of GSK-3β, was used to inhibit GSK-3β. Twenty-four male Sprague-Dawley rats were randomly assigned to the three groups: Control group, CO group and CO-TDZD-8 group. Rats breathed 1000 ppm CO for 40 minutes and then 3000 ppm for up to 20 minutes until they lost consciousness. TDZD-8 (1 mg/kg) was administered intravenously three times after the end of CO exposure at 0, 24, 48 hours late. Learning and memory abilities were observed using the Morris Water Maze (MWM). Brain histological changes were evaluated by hematoxylin-eosin staining. Moreover, the expression levels of Tau and GSK-3β were detected after acute carbon monoxide poisoning.Results: TDZD-8 significantly attenuated the learning and memory dysfunction induced by acute CO poisoning, ameliorated the histology structure of damaged neural cells in cortex and hippocampus CA1 area. TDZD-8 clearly decreased p-Tau expression, reversed the reduction of p-GSK-3β induced by acute CO poisoning.Conclusions: The therapeutic effect of TDZD-8 in alleviating DNS caused by acute CO poisoning is related to the inactivation of Tau by intensifying the level of GSK-3β phosphorylation.

