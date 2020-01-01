|
Hiller RM, Meiser-Stedman R, Elliott E, Banting R, Halligan SL. J. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa.
32196661
BACKGROUND: Young people in out-of-home care are substantially more likely to meet criteria for PTSD than their peers, while their early maltreatment exposure may also place them at greater risk of developing the newly proposed complex PTSD. Yet, there remains limited empirical evidence for the mechanisms that might drive either PTSD or complex features in this group, and ongoing debate about the suitability of existing cognitive behavioural models and their related NICE-recommended treatments. In a prospective study of young people in out-of-home care, we sought to identify demographic and cognitive processes that may contribute to the maintenance of both PTSD symptom and complex features.
Child maltreatment; PTSD; complex PTSD; complex trauma; developmental trauma; foster care; looked-after children