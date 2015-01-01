SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Saadatzadeh T, Salas NM, Walraven C, Sarangarm P, Crandall CS, Crook J, Sarangarm D, Yaple C, Stafford A, Wilson CG, Page K, Carvour ML. J. Healthc. Qual. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, National Association for Healthcare Quality, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1097/JHQ.0000000000000260

PMID

32195742

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Patients evaluated after sexual assault may benefit from nonoccupational postexposure prophylaxis (nPEP) to prevent infection with HIV, yet multiple barriers may prohibit nPEP delivery. The IN-STEP (Integrating nPEP after Sexual Trauma in Emergency Practice) project was designed to improve access to HIV screening and prevention for patients evaluated in the emergency department (ED) of our academic hospital after a sexual assault.

METHODS: The IN-STEP team identified and addressed four key areas for improvement: (1) training of ED providers to perform nPEP assessments; (2) access to HIV testing in the ED; (3) provision of nPEP medications, using a patient-centered approach; and (4) continuity of care between the ED and follow-up sites in the community. Improvements were implemented using parallel plan-do-study-act cycles corresponding to these four key areas.

RESULTS: IN-STEP resulted in significant systems improvements in HIV screening, prevention, and continuity of care. This program not only improved the care of patients affected by sexual assault but also those evaluated for HIV due to other indications.

CONCLUSIONS: Involvement of a multidisciplinary leadership team, clear delineation of a patient-centered project focus, and coordination across four parallel areas for improvement were useful for completing this complex effort.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print