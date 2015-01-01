Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Patients evaluated after sexual assault may benefit from nonoccupational postexposure prophylaxis (nPEP) to prevent infection with HIV, yet multiple barriers may prohibit nPEP delivery. The IN-STEP (Integrating nPEP after Sexual Trauma in Emergency Practice) project was designed to improve access to HIV screening and prevention for patients evaluated in the emergency department (ED) of our academic hospital after a sexual assault.



METHODS: The IN-STEP team identified and addressed four key areas for improvement: (1) training of ED providers to perform nPEP assessments; (2) access to HIV testing in the ED; (3) provision of nPEP medications, using a patient-centered approach; and (4) continuity of care between the ED and follow-up sites in the community. Improvements were implemented using parallel plan-do-study-act cycles corresponding to these four key areas.



RESULTS: IN-STEP resulted in significant systems improvements in HIV screening, prevention, and continuity of care. This program not only improved the care of patients affected by sexual assault but also those evaluated for HIV due to other indications.



CONCLUSIONS: Involvement of a multidisciplinary leadership team, clear delineation of a patient-centered project focus, and coordination across four parallel areas for improvement were useful for completing this complex effort.

