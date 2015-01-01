SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cho MS. J. Prim. Care Community Health 2020; 11: e2150132720913720.

Affiliation

Ewha Womans University, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/2150132720913720

PMID

32193974

Abstract

In this study, the association between students' substance use and suicide attempts in the past 1 year was examined using secondary data from the 13th Korea Risk Behavior Web-based Survey. Participants were 7th- to 12th-grade students and 50.9% were male. A binominal logistic regression analysis was used to investigate the association between past experience of substance use (alcohol, tobacco, and caffeine) and suicide attempts after controlling for sociodemographic and psychological factors. Compared with no use, daily use of alcohol (odds ratio [OR] = 8.00), caffeine (OR = 2.13), and tobacco (OR = 1.41) was associated with increased odds of suicide attempts. These results indicate that school-based suicide prevention programs should cover awareness, surveillance, and treatment referral for these 3 substances. Moreover, mental health professionals should monitor intake of these substances when evaluating risk of suicide attempts in youth.


Language: en

Keywords

Korea; adolescent; alcohol; caffeine; substance use; suicide attempt; tobacco

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print