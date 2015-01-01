Abstract

BACKGROUND: Historically, youth violence prevention strategies used deterrence-based programming with limited success. We developed a youth violence prevention program, Dusk to Dawn (D2D), intended to improve youths' recognition of high-risk situations and teach new skills in conflict resolution. The aim of this study was to evaluate the effect of D2D on youths' perceptions of personal risk factors and high-risk situations.



METHODS: Youth ages 12-18 were referred to D2D by community-based organizations, probation, or youth detention center. Youth completed a self-report survey before and after participating in D2D.



RESULTS: 108 youth participated in D2D. Pre and posttest results for self-reported personal risk factors and high-risk situations for violence are presented in Table 1. For Personal Risk Factors, a statistically significant increase in the perception that family (p<.01) and other issues (p<.05), and a decrease in the perception that school problems (<.05) were seen as important personal risk factors. For High Risk Situations, increases in the perception that peer violence and substance use as high-risk situations were seen as significant at the trend level (p<.10). Of the 60% of participants who answered questions regarding satisfaction with D2D, 83.3% agreed or strongly agreed that D2D helped them to better understand violence and 83.3% would recommend D2D to others.



CONCLUSIONS: Youth violence prevention programming including an explicit discussion of how violence is learned and the role of family, friends, school and a community in shaping youths' attitudes towards violence can effectively raise awareness of one's own risk factors. Risk factors for youth violence are often preventable or modifiable, making awareness of one's own risk factors a realistic target for youth violence prevention programs. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III: Prospective comparative study with only one negative criterion: beyond minimal report bias STUDY TYPE: Therapeutic/Care Management.

Language: en