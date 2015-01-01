Abstract

To the Editor We read with great interest the article titled “Head and Neck Injuries Associated With Cell Phone Use” by Povolotskiy el al,1 in which they concluded that many cell phone–related injuries to the head and neck were associated with common daily activities, such as texting while walking, and that some injuries bear a risk of long-term complications. The fact that this retrospective cross-sectional study used data from a national database made it impossible to assess postural effect on neck pain, in addition to limiting the ability to assess long-term effect of neck pain among young adults.

