Abstract

[English abstract unavailable]



Machine translation from Spanish:

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is considered a public health problem and one of the main causes of morbidity and mortality. An annual global incidence of 200 people per 100,000 inhabitants is estimated. In developing countries the prevalence increases, mainly affecting young male adults, victims of traffic incidents or violence, while in developed countries the prevalence declines, affecting older individuals with sporting trauma, falls and outrages. In first world countries, with resources and organized care systems, refractory endocranial hypertension and late multiorgan dysfunction predominate as causes of death, while in low-income countries avoidable causes stand out, such as associated injuries that cause bleeding and hypoxemia

Language: es