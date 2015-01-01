Abstract

BACKGROUND: Post-stroke depression (PSD) is the most common emotional problem after stroke. It can lower the quality of life and increase the recurrence and mortality. Pharmacological agents have been shown to treat PSD. However, the benefits of pharmacotherapy are debatable and the side-effects are significant. More and more clinical trials suggest that acupuncture plays an important role in patients with PSD. The primary purposes of the study are to conduct a Bayesian analysis of randomized trials to determine the effect of acupuncture and investigate the effect of several acupuncture therapies on PSD.



METHODS: We will retrieve articles from 5 English databases [PubMed, Web of Science, EMBASE, the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, and WHO International Clinical Trials Registry (TCTRP)] and 4 Chinese databases [Chinese National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI), Chinese VIP Information, Wanfang Database, and Chinese Biomedical Literature Database (CBM)]. The publication period will be from inception to January 2019. All randomized controlled trials that evaluate the safety and efficacy of acupuncture on PSD will be included. The primary outcomes will be the change in the degree of depression as measured by the Hamilton Depression Scale and Beck Depression Inventory. Two reviewers will separately extract the data and assess the risk of bias by using the Cochrane Collaboration's risk of bias tool. Bayesian analysis will be conducted to pool the effects of several acupunctures. The ranking probabilities for several acupunctures (simple acupuncture, fire needle, warm acupuncture, auriculo-acupuncture, or electroacupuncture) will be estimated by the surface under the cumulative ranking curve.



RESULT: This study will provide reliable evidence for acupuncture on PSD.



CONCLUSION: The results of this review will introduce a safe and effective treatment and provide reliable evidence to evaluate the effectiveness of several acupuncture therapies on PSD. TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: CRD42019132725.

