Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Compared to controlled laboratory settings, the real world is highly distracting with constant demands on visual attention to avoid hazards and falling. Fall-risk assessments do not adequately take into account the potential role of everyday distractions and environmental hazards. The purpose of this project was to identify the effect of the environment on gait and gaze behavior during walking in older adult fallers relative to non-fallers.



METHODS: Thirteen older adult fallers (76.8±9.4 years, 3.2±2.3 falls in last year) and 13 age-matched non-fallers (78.3±7.3 years, 0 falls in last year) participated. Participants walked in a real-world and lab setting while gait and gaze were recorded. Gait variables were stride length variability, stride duration variability, and stride velocity. Gaze was analyzed for percentage of time fixating and average fixation duration coded across 6 areas of interest (AOIs) in the visual surroundings.



RESULTS: Non-fallers walked faster than fallers, but there were no other group or environment effects on gait. For gaze behavior, fallers had shorter fixation durations on the near environment than non-fallers, but only in the real world. In the real world relative to the lab, fallers decreased fixation durations on the near environment but increased durations on near people. In the real world, participants spent a greater proportion of time fixating on people than on the walking path or the near environment compared to the lab. After adjusting for baseline gait speed, fallers had shorter fixation durations than non-fallers in both environments.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results indicate that in a busy environment, older adults concentrate most of their overt visual attention on people when navigating their walking path. Fallers in particular focus longer on people near to them and have overall shorter fixations than non-fallers. Visual focus while walking in a busy environment should be further explored as a fall-risk factor.

