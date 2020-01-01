Abstract

For individuals with a psychotic disorder, dating can present several challenges and lead many to be excluded from intimate relationships. These difficulties may stem from a number of factors, including impairments in social and sexual functioning. Although scientific interest in this topic is mounting, the last quantitative review of the literature dates back to 2003.



OBJECTIVES: The aim of this systematic review was to collect, evaluate, and synthesize quantitative data from studies published in the last 15 years on romantic relationships and sexuality in the context of a psychotic disorder.



METHODS: Articles were retrieved from PsycINFO, PubMed, Web of Science, and ProQuest databases and were retained if they met the following inclusion criteria: (a) original research or meta-analysis, (b) complete or partial sample with a psychotic disorder diagnosis, (c) provision of quantitative data specific to the population of interest, and (d) studies focusing on romantic relationship and/or sexuality variables as correlates, predictors, mediators, or outcomes. Study quality was evaluated using PRISMA criteria.



RESULTS: 43 studies were identified, 24 of which were categorized as obstacle-related (e.g., focusing on negative aspects of intimacy, such as risky behaviors) and 19 of which were deemed neutral or recovery-oriented (e.g., focusing on positive aspects of intimacy, such as marital functioning).



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Results highlight a need for greater communication and assistance in the areas of intimacy and sexuality for persons with psychotic disorders. Better access to resources such as dating skills and couples therapy programs as well as more consumer-oriented research is needed. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

