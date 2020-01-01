SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Mahmoud AB, Hack-Polay D, Fuxman L, Massetti B, Al Samarh AZ. Scand. J. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Columbia Southern University, Orange Beach, AL, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Scandinavian Psychological Associations, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/sjop.12635

PMID

32191352

Abstract

The purpose of this research is to construct and validate a multi-dimensional scale of Anti-social Behavior (hereafter ASB) in a Western higher education context (i.e., USA). To achieve this, four studies, each with a different sample, were performed. Study 1 (n = 150) followed an exploratory design to generate a pool of potential items measuring ASB. Study 2 (n = 254) explored the dimensionality of the items produced in Study 1 using exploratory factor analysis (EFA) and reliability measures. Study 3 (n = 654) confirmed the factorial structure from Study 2 and assessed the measurement model invariance using structural equation modeling (SEM). Finally, Study 4 (n = 287) assessed the predictive validity of the ASB measure through testing a hypothetical path model linking ASB to narcissism and Machiavellianism via an SEM procedure. In total, our research findings conclude that the ASB measurement model is a two-factor multi-dimensional structure comprising: Interpersonal Antagonistic Behavior (six items) as well as Indirect Distractive Behavior (four items). The research and practical implications for universities are thereafter discussed.

© 2020 Scandinavian Psychological Associations and John Wiley & Sons Ltd.


Language: en

Keywords

Antisocial behavior; higher education; scale development; social psychology; validation

