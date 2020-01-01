|
van der Heiden RMA, Janssen CP, Donker SF, Kenemans JL. Acta Psychol. 2020; 205: e103058.
Utrecht University, Department of Experimental Psychology, Utrecht, the Netherlands; Helmholtz Institute, Utrecht, the Netherlands.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32199246
In this study we evaluate how cognitive load affects susceptibility to auditory signals. Previous research has used the frontal P3 (fP3) event related potential response to auditory novel stimuli as an index for susceptibility to auditory signals. This work demonstrated that tasks that induce cognitive load such as visual and manual tasks, reduced susceptibility. It is however unknown whether cognitive load without visual or manual components also reduces susceptibility. To investigate this, we induced cognitive load by means of the verb generation task, in which participants need to think about a verb that matches a noun. The susceptibility to auditory signals was measured by recording the event related potential in response to a successively presented oddball probe stimulus at 3 different inter-stimulus intervals, 0 ms, 200 ms or 400 ms after the offset of the noun from the verb generation task. An additional control baseline condition, in which oddball response was probed without a verb generation task, was also included.
Language: en
Cognitive load; Frontal P3; Oddball; P300; Susceptibility; Verb generation task