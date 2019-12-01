Abstract

Trauma-informed care (TIC) is a model for the relationship of care between service users and service providers that recognises the importance of trauma, past and present, on that person's experiences, vulnerabilities and recovery. Burn injuries are a complex area of healthcare where trauma and the mental health disorders associated with trauma can both precede and proceed a burns injury with complications for recovery. Incorporating a model of TIC in the assessment and treatment of burns patients will proactively work to mitigate and arrest trauma responses, mental disorders and their sequelae in this population. With reference to the existing TIC knowledge base, we propose development of a model for the TIC of burns patients divided into three stages; before, during and after initial engagement with the patient. In the before stage, TIC will require clinical-level change, organisational integration, training and time. In the during stage, five elements are identified; creating safety, screening, collaborative inclusion of the patient in the intervention and recovery planning process, psychoeducation of the patient and supporters, and the use of peer-led services. In the after stage, patients need to be proactively supported through outreach and follow-up. Implementation of a trauma-informed model of care for burns injury patients provides significant opportunities to burns services and benefits towards their patients' recovery.



