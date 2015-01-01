|
Pérez-Fuentes MDC, Molero Jurado MDM, Gázquez Linares JJ, Martos Martínez Á, Mercader Rubio I, Saracostti M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(6): e2012.
Escuela de Trabajo Social, Facultad de Ciencias Sociales, Universidad de Valparaíso, 2653 Valparaíso, Chile.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
PMID
32197475
Adolescence is a stage when individuals are especially vulnerable to the influence of their peer group, which could lead to the development of problematic behavior, such as drinking alcohol, due to perceived pressure. The objective of this study was to analyze the role of self-esteem, impulsivity, anxiety sensitivity and expectations for use under perceived pressure to drink alcohol among young people.
adolescence; alcohol use; anxiety sensitivity; expectations; impulsivity; perceived pressure; self-esteem