Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Khanhkham A, Williams RD, Housman JM, Odum M. J. Community Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Texas State University, San Marcos, TX, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10900-020-00811-1

PMID

32198599

Abstract

Sexual dating violence is associated with several risky health behaviors among adolescents. This study explored the associations between school-based violence, risky health behaviors, and sexual dating violence victimization among U.S. high school students using the 2017 Youth Behavior Risk Survey data.

RESULTS indicate a statistically significant correlation (p < .05) between sexual dating violence, sex, sexual identity, and various risky behaviors including bullying, electronic bullying, alcohol use, and physical fighting. These additional behavioral risks experienced by sexual dating violence victims should be further researched to determine impact on overall quality of life and to help guide health education intervention development.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent health; School-based violence; Sexual dating violence; Teen dating violence

