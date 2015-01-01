Abstract

The World Health Organization has reported an annual global suicide rate of 14.5 per 100, 000 people. On the other hand, it is estimated that approximately one-third of the global population are infected with Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii) parasite. It is widely assumed that microbial pathogens, such as T. gondii, are probably associated with affective and behavioral modulation. The present article aimed to assess the proposed role of toxoplasmosis in raising the risk of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempts (SA) using the available epidemiological data. Seven major electronic databases and the internet search engine Google were searched for all the studies published between the 1st of January 1950 and 31st of October, 2019. The heterogeneity and the risk of bias within and across studies were assessed. Following data extraction, pooled odds ratios (ORs) with 95% confidence interval (CI) across studies were calculated using the random-effects models. A total number of 9696 articles were screened and 27 studies were regarded as eligible in our systematic review (SI with 5 papers and 22 papers on SA). A significant association were detected between antibodies against T. gondii with TA (ORs = 1.57; 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.23-2.00, P = 0.000). Exploration of the association between T. gondii and SA yielded a positive effect of seropositivity for IgG antibodies but not IgM. Despite the limited number of studies, a statistical association was detected between suicidal behaviors and infection with latent T. gondii.



