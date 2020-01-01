SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Culyba AJ. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; 66(4): 383-384.

Affiliation

Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2020.01.002

PMID

32199517

Abstract

Firearms are the second leading cause of death among U.S. adolescents and contribute to substantial medical and societal costs [1
,2
]. Increases in both firearm homicide and suicide rates have resulted in a 28% relative increase in the rate of firearm deaths among children and adolescents between 2013 and 2016 [1
]. Often misconceived of as “an urban problem,” firearm-related mortality impacts communities across the U.S. Firearm-related mortality rates are similar in rural settings (3.84 per 100,000) and urban settings (4.05 per 100,000), with a higher burden of firearm suicide in rural counties and a higher burden of firearm homicide in urban counties.


Firearm carrying among adolescents plays a large role in firearm-related morbidity and mortality. Studies demonstrate links between firearm carrying (especially handgun carrying), violence exposure and involvement, and multiple adolescent health risk behaviors. A recent scoping review synthesized the science on adolescent firearm carrying and highlighted patterns of intermittent carrying, firearm carrying for protection, and co-occurring risk behaviors including substance use and violence involvement. Importantly, the vast majority of research on adolescent firearm carrying has been conducted in urban settings, often relying on cross-sectional data, and very little is known about firearm carrying in rural contexts ...


Language: en
