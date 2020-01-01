Abstract

Firearms are the second leading cause of death among U.S. adolescents and contribute to substantial medical and societal costs [1

]. Increases in both firearm homicide and suicide rates have resulted in a 28% relative increase in the rate of firearm deaths among children and adolescents between 2013 and 2016 [1

]. Often misconceived of as “an urban problem,” firearm-related mortality impacts communities across the U.S. Firearm-related mortality rates are similar in rural settings (3.84 per 100,000) and urban settings (4.05 per 100,000), with a higher burden of firearm suicide in rural counties and a higher burden of firearm homicide in urban counties.





Firearm carrying among adolescents plays a large role in firearm-related morbidity and mortality. Studies demonstrate links between firearm carrying (especially handgun carrying), violence exposure and involvement, and multiple adolescent health risk behaviors. A recent scoping review synthesized the science on adolescent firearm carrying and highlighted patterns of intermittent carrying, firearm carrying for protection, and co-occurring risk behaviors including substance use and violence involvement. Importantly, the vast majority of research on adolescent firearm carrying has been conducted in urban settings, often relying on cross-sectional data, and very little is known about firearm carrying in rural contexts ...

