|
Citation
|
Johnston D, Pagell M, Veltri A, Klassen R. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 72: 75-91.
|
Affiliation
|
Ivey Business School, Western University, 1255 Western Road, London, Ontario N6G 0N1, Canada.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32199580
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Safe production is a sustainable approach to managing an organization's operations that considers the interests of both management and workers as salient stakeholders in a productive and safe workplace. A supportive culture enacts values versus only espousing them. These values-in-action are beliefs shared by both management and workers that align what should happen in performing organizational routines to be safe and be productive with what actually is done. However, the operations and safety management literature provides little guidance on which values-in-action are most important to safe production and how they work together to create a supportive culture.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Occupational safety; Organizational culture and climate; Organizational routines; Sustainable production; Values