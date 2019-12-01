|
Citation
Paolillo A, Silva SA, Carvalho H, Pasini M. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 72: 47-60.
Affiliation
Department of Philosophy, Education and Psychology, University of Verona, Italy.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32199577
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: This paper represents a first attempt to fill a gap in research about different specific climates and safety outcomes, by empirically identifying patterns of climates and exploring the possible effect of different climates at the department level on some specific safety outcomes. The first objective was to explore how different specific climates (safety, communication, diversity and inclusion) can be associated to each other, considering the department level of analysis. The second objective was to examine the relationships between those patterns of climates with safety performance (compliance and participation behaviors).
Language: en
Keywords
Climate; Communication; Diversity; Inclusion; Safety