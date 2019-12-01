Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Among attempts that address high incidences of fatalities and injuries in coal mines, increasing attention has been paid to management commitment to complement the traditional focus on technological advances in safety management. However, more research is needed to explain the influence of perceived management commitment, with extant research drawing commonly on Griffin and Neal (2000) to focus on safety knowledge, skills, and motivation. This study draws on social cognitive theory (Bandura, 1986) to investigate psychological capital as a link between thought process and safety behavior.



METHOD: This study uses survey data from 400 frontline workers in China's coal mines to test hypotheses.



RESULT: Results suggest that perceived management commitment to safety correlates positively with workers' safety compliance and participation, and four constituents of psychological capital-self-efficacy, hope, optimism, and resilience-explain the influence of perceived management commitment on safety compliance and participation. Practical Applications: Findings offer both researchers and practitioners an explanation of how perceived management commitment influences safety behaviors, and clarify the roles psychological capital constituents play in explaining the influence of perceived management commitment on safety compliance and safety participation.



