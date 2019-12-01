|
Ye X, Ren S, Li X, Wang Z. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 72: 29-40.
Department of Human Resource Management, School of Management, China University of Mining and Technology, 1 University Road, Xuzhou, Jiangsu, China. Electronic address: wzncumt@126.com.
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
32199575
INTRODUCTION: Among attempts that address high incidences of fatalities and injuries in coal mines, increasing attention has been paid to management commitment to complement the traditional focus on technological advances in safety management. However, more research is needed to explain the influence of perceived management commitment, with extant research drawing commonly on Griffin and Neal (2000) to focus on safety knowledge, skills, and motivation. This study draws on social cognitive theory (Bandura, 1986) to investigate psychological capital as a link between thought process and safety behavior.
Perceived management commitment; Psychological capital; Safety compliance; Safety participation