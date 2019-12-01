Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The present study proposes to validate the Driver Ecological Glare Test (DEGT), a test developed to measure the benefit of a headlight glare Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), by comparing it to a laboratory glare test.



METHOD: Twenty-four participants, aged from 55 to 70 years, were recruited to complete a visual examination, including monocular halo size measurement for both eyes using Vision Monitor device (MonCv3; Metrovision). An on-field evaluation took place at night at the UTAC CERAM test track to obtain disability glare measures using the DEGT.



RESULTS: A significant correlation was found between the two glare tests and Bland-Altman analysis reveals a good agreement with a bias of 73.7 arcmin between the halo size measurements obtained from the DEGT and Vision Monitor. The results of the present study demonstrate that the DEGT is a valid method to test halo size and is adapted to evaluate the benefits of an antiglare device for drivers in an ecological situation.



Language: en