Citation
Sheykhfard A, Haghighi F. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 72: 1-8.
Affiliation
Civil Engineering Department, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Babol, Iran. Electronic address: Haghighi@nit.ac.ir.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32199552
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Digital billboards (DBs) are a competing factor for attracting drivers' attention; evidence shows that DBs may cause crashes and vehicle conflicts because they catch drivers' attention. Because of the complexity of a system that includes road conditions, driver features, and environmental factors, it is simply not possible to identify relationships between these factors. Thus, the present study was conducted to provide a well-organized procedure to analyze the effects of DBs on drivers' behavior and measure factors responsible for drivers' distraction in Babol, Iran, as a case study.
Language: en
Keywords
Digital billboards; Distracted driving; Driver behavior; Structural equation modeling