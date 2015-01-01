Abstract

Individual-level data from clinical trials are increasingly available. Re-analyses and secondary analyses of these datasets could shed new light on and develop unique insight into various clinical questions. In The Lancet Psychiatry, Julia Bondar and colleagues re-analysed the individual symptom scale scores from the Treatment for Adolescents with Depression Study (TADS), the largest randomised controlled trial to date in adolescents with depression, in which patients were assigned to fluoxetine, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), fluoxetine plus CBT, or pill placebo ...

Language: en