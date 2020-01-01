Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND OBJECTIVE: The Brazilian version of Falls Efficacy Scale (FES-BR) used to assess the fear of falling, has not yet been validated in patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The aim of the present study was to investigate the construct validity and reliability of the (FES-BR) in patients with COPD.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study involving subjects with COPD, aged between 48 and 83 years. Data were collected by two independent and blind assessors. Construct validity was assessed using the Spearman's rank correlation coefficient between FES-BR and Berg Balance Scale, Downton fall risk index, Timed Up and Go Test (TUG), hand-grip strength (HGS), Five Times Sit to Stand Test (FTSST) and 6-Minute Walk Test (6MWT). Reliability was measured by the Cronbach's alpha coefficient, Intraclass Correlation Coefficient (ICC), and Bland-Altman plot.



RESULTS: The study included 60 subjects aged 68.3 ± 9.9 years and FEV1 56.0 ± 19.3. The correlations were significantly strong between FES-BR and the Berg Balance Scale (r = -0.66), TUG (r = 0.64), HGS (r = 0.61) and FTSST (r = 0.62); and moderate between FES-BR and the Downton fall risk index (r = 0.38) and the 6MWT (r = -0.48). All correlations had p < 0.001. Intra-rater [ICC = 0.94, (95% CI = 0.91-0.96)] and inter-rater [0.97, (95% CI = 0.97-0.98)] reliability were considered excellent.



CONCLUSIONS: The Brazilian version of FES was valid and reliable in assess fear of falling in subjects with COPD.



Copyright © 2020 Sociedade Portuguesa de Pneumologia. Published by Elsevier España, S.L.U. All rights reserved.

Language: en