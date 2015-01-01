|
Citation
Hsiao T. Think (Lond) 2020; 19(54): 49-54.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Royal Institute of Philosophy, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Is it ever morally okay to spank children as a form of punishment? Polls consistently show that a large majority of Americans think so. Outside of the United States, corporal punishment is widely administered. In fact, Brunei and Singapore, which are both developed countries with highly advanced economies, even prescribe it as a form of state-sanctioned judicial punishment for adult offenders. However, many academics are skeptical of the effectiveness of spanking. Corporal punishment, the experts argue, is bad parenting because it is linked to diminished developmental outcomes in children that can last into adulthood. The American Academy of Pediatrics recently issued a statement saying that parents shouldn't ever spank their children. In fact, they call for spanking to be legally banned.
