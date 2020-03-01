|
Lacey RE, Pinto Pereira SM, Li L, Danese A. Brain Behav. Immun. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Social, Genetic and Developmental Psychiatry Centre and Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King's College London, De Crespigny Park, London, SE5 8AF, United Kingdom; National and Specialist CAMHS Clinic for Trauma, Anxiety, and Depression, South London and Maudesley NHS Foundation Trust, De Crespigny Park, London, SE5 8AZ, United Kingdom. Electronic address: andrea.danese@kcl.ac.uk.
PMID
32201253
BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) have long been known to be related to poorer health across the life course. Previous studies typically relied on cumulative risk scores or individual adversities measured through retrospective self-reports. However, these approaches have important limitations. Cumulative risk scores assume equal weighting of adversities and the single adversity approach ignores the high probability that adversities co-occur. In contrast, latent class analysis (LCA) offers an alternative approach to operationalise ACEs that respects the clustering of adversities and may identify specific patterns of ACEs important for health outcomes. Furthermore, prospective and retrospective reports of ACEs show poor agreement. Therefore, it is important to compare findings based on prospective and retrospective measures in the same individuals. Despite an increasing number of studies applying LCA to ACEs data, no studies have yet simultaneously investigated LCA to cumulative risk and single adversity approaches in their relationships with adult inflammation. Identifying the specific ACEs or combinations of ACEs which are strongly related to inflammation is important for investigating the mechanisms involved and the planning of effective interventions.
Adverse childhood experiences; Birth cohort; Cumulative risk; Inflammation; Latent class analysis; National Child Development Study