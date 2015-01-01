Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To compare the injury severity scales as predictors of mortality in trauma patients to search for the best scale.



METHODS: In a prospective cohort study and systematical random sampling conducted from March to September 2017, trauma patients over the age of 13 years were enrolled. The investigated variables were age, gender, systolic blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate, injured body region, Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), injury severity score (ISS), revised trauma score (RTS), trauma injury severity score (TRISS) and the outcome.



RESULTS: Totally, 1410 trauma patients were followed up, out of which 68.5% were male. The participants' mean age was 43.5±20.88 years. After adjusting the confounding effects, age over 60 years (OR=7.38, CI [3.91-13.93]), GCS<8 (OR=6.5, CI [2.38-18.16]), RTS<7.6 (OR=6.04, CI [2-13.7]), and TRISS<0.9 (OR=3.09, CI [1.39-6.88]) were determined as the most significant predictor variables for in-hospital mortality. The results of Receiver Operating Characteristic (ROC) curve revealed that TRISS had the highest area under the curve in comparison to other tests that were evaluated. Furthermore, TRISS had the highest sensitivity and specificity for scores higher than 96.15. By contrast, the sensitivity and specificity of GCS decreased for scores higher than 5.5.



CONCLUSION: Our results showed that TRISS, RTS, GCS, and ISS were all very effective approaches for evaluating prognosis, mortality and probable complications in trauma patients; thus, these systems of injury evaluation and scoring are recommended to facilitate treatment. TRISS, RTS, and ISS had almost the same sensitivity that was higher than GCS, but GCS had the most specificity. Finally, TRISS was selected as the most efficient scale for predicting mortality.

