BACKGROUND: The role of biomechanical variables of running gait in the development of running related injury has not been clearly elucidated. Several systematic reviews have examined running biomechanics and its association with particular running related injuries. However, due to retrospective designs, inferences into the cause of these injuries are limited. Although prospective studies have been completed, no quantitative analysis pooling these results has been completed.



METHODS: A systematic review of MEDLINE, CINAHL, and PubMed was completed. Articles included used prospective study designs, human subjects currently completing a regular running program, and a minimum 12-week follow-up period. Excluded articles had no biomechanical data reported, participants who were beginning runners or military recruits, or had an intervention provided.



FINDINGS: Thirteen studies met these criteria. Pooled analyses were completed if two or more studies were available with samples that investigated the same sex and competition level. A qualitative synthesis was completed when pooled analysis was not possible. Five unique running samples were identified and allowed for pooled analyses of variables in mixed-sex collegiate runners and female recreational runners. Moderate evidence exists for increased hip adduction and reduced peak rearfoot eversion as risk factors for running related injury in female recreational runners. Variables differed in other samples of runners.



INTERPRETATION: A runner's sex and competition level may affect the relationship between biomechanical factors and the development of running related injury. Hip adduction and rearfoot eversion may be important factors related to running related injury in female recreational runners. Further investigation of biomechanical factors in running injury is warranted.



