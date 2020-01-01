Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The number of hikers and the popularity of hiking in the Alpine region is great. Inevitably linked to this, natural deaths as well as fatal and non-fatal accidents occur. Nevertheless, there is little data available on hiking accidents in particular. This study examines the circumstances of accidents and the causes of death of hikers who have suffered fatal accidents.



METHODS: Retrospectively, the police files and forensic medical reports of hiking fatalities in the Canton of Berne (Switzerland) from 2003 to 2018 were analyzed. In this process 25 predefined parameters were collected (e.g. manner of death, causes of death, height of fall). Subsequently, all fatal hiking accidents were evaluated and compared by altitude (<1800 m vs. >1800 m).



RESULTS: 77 fatal hiking accidents were recorded in the given period, all of which were caused by a fall. Over 1800 m significantly more traumatic brain injuries occurred than under 1800 m (85 vs. 62.2 %, p = 0.022). Besides, significantly more accidents occurred during descent in the group above 1800 m than below 1800 m (60.9 vs. 84.8 %, p = 0.041). A large share of accidents occurred off official hiking trails (45.9 vs. 32.5 %). Significantly more equipment shortages were found in the group below 1800 m (32.4 vs. 12.5 %, p = 0.035). The accident victims with equipment shortages were on average 10.35 years younger.



CONCLUSION: Causes and circumstances of death of hikers differ in some points significantly at different altitudes. Prevention in the form of education about the dangers of hiking off the official hiking trails and equipment shortages could prevent deaths in the future. The education should primarily be aimed at foreign, young and inexperienced hikers.



