Gravesteijn BY, Nieboer D, Ercole A, Lingsma HF, Nelson D, Van Calster B, Steyerberg EW. J. Clin. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Biomedical Data Sciences, Leiden university medical centre, Leiden, The Netherlands; Departments of Public Health, Erasmus MC - University Medical Centre Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
OBJECTIVE: We aimed to explore the added value of common machine learning (ML) algorithms for prediction of outcome for moderate and severe traumatic brain injury. STUDY DESIGN AND SETTING: We performed logistic (LR), lasso, and ridge regression with key baseline predictors in the IMPACT-II database (15 studies, n=11,022). ML algorithms included support vector machines, random forests, gradient boosting machines, and artificial neural networks, and were trained using the same predictors. To assess generalizability of predictions, we performed internal, internal-external, and external validation on the recent CENTER-TBI study (patients with GCS<13, n = 1,554). Both calibration (calibration slope/intercept) and discrimination (AUC) was quantified.
Cohort study; Data science; Machine learning; Prediction; Prognosis; Traumatic brain injury