|
Citation
|
Adinkrah M. J. Elder Abuse Negl. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Social Work, Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant, Michigan, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32202226
|
Abstract
|
The current article presents the results of an exploratory research that examined 16 homicides perpetrated by grandchildren against their own grandmothers in Ghana, West Africa. The term grannicide was coined by the present author and employed in the current analysis to denote the slaying of a grandmother by her grandchildren. Data for the present study were extracted from various Ghanaian print and electronic media.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Ghana; Homicide; eldercide; grannicide; witchcraft