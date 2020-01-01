|
Citation
|
Nguyen MV, Katz T, Borhart J. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Emergency Medicine, Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington, DC; Department of Emergency Medicine, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Washington, DC.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32201086
|
Abstract
|
A 33-year-old man presented to the Emergency Department (ED) with chemical burns on his hands from handling paint thinner without using gloves. He had approximately 7 h of direct contact of Klean-Strip® (W.M. Barr & Company, Memphis, TN) on his bilateral hands. Klean-Strip is comprised primarily of Stoddard solvent, a petroleum-derived mixture of organic hydrocarbons (1). The patient reported severe burning pain throughout his palms and fingers. The palmar aspects of his hands were discolored and waxy, with a leather-like texture, particularly at his distal fingertips ...
Language: en