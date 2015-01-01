|
Citation
|
Belanger HG, Bowling F, Yao EF. J. Spec. Oper. Med. 2020; 20(1): 87-93.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Breakaway Media)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
32203612
|
Abstract
|
There is growing concern that military breaching and training and firing artillery and mortars, grenades, and shoulder-fired weapons may have some type of cumulative deleterious effects. There are anecdotal reports of those with repetitive exposure to low-level blast complaining of various symptoms, as well as increasing empirical evidence. The purpose of this report is to provide a systematic review of the literature on repetitive lowlevel blast as it pertains to military and police training protocols. An extensive literature search was conducted, resulting in detailed review of 18 studies.
Language: en