Abstract

Current evidence about the association between sleep and suicide are conflicting. This study aimed to investigate the association between sleep duration and quality with suicidal behaviors in a group of school-aged adolescents in China. The baseline survey was conducted among Chinese adolescents aged 12-13 years in October 2016. All participants were asked to complete a self-administered questionnaire. After 2 years follow-up, a total of 1513 adolescents completed the follow-up. The multivariable logistic regression analysis showed that shorter sleep duration (<8 h per night) in baseline was associated with an increased likelihood of suicidality in boys [suicidal ideation, adjusted odds ratio (OR)=2.18, 95% confidence interval (CI)=1.97 to 3.98; suicide planning, OR=2.47, 95% CI=1.22 to 5.01; suicide attempt, OR=2.97, 95% CI=1.39 to 6.38]. Similarly, poor sleep quality [Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI) ≧ 5] was associated with an increased likelihood of suicidal ideation and suicide planning in boys (OR=2.14, 95% CI=1.15 to 3.99 and OR=2.47, 95% CI=1.16 to 5.25, respectively). This study indicates that school-aged boys are more likely to experience suicidality in exposure to short sleep or poor sleep quality.



Copyright © 2020. Published by Elsevier B.V.

Language: en