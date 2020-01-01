Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this review was to identify gaps in the research literature regarding high-rise (HR) building occupant fire safety behaviors.



FINDINGS from this review will inform further development of the role of public health nurses (PHNs) in promoting population-based strategies to enhance HR occupant fire safety. DESIGN AND SAMPLE: The search included peer-reviewed English language articles published after 2001 describing fire safety behaviors among HR building occupants in the United States.



RESULTS: Fourteen articles were included in the final review. Twelve articles reported exclusively on commercial HR building fire safety; two reported on both the residential and commercial HR building fire safety; 10 reported on events related to the September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center (WTC) towers. Various factors influenced HR occupants' fire safety behaviors, including knowledge about building fire safety features and emergency plans, participation in drills, and organizational emergency preparedness. People with mobility impairments required special considerations. Two theoretical models explaining HR occupants' fire safety behaviors were identified.



CONCLUSIONS: Gaps in the research literature exist regarding residential HR occupant fire safety behaviors. Further research regarding ways that PHNs are currently engaged in this important public health issue should be further explored.



Language: en