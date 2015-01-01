SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Roberts RC. Philosophia 2019; 47(2): 499-503.

(Copyright © 2019)

10.1007/s11406-018-9973-x

The journal articles in the extant philosophical literature which argue in favor of carrying handguns for self-defense tend to assume that these weapons will be concealed and make no mention of carrying them openly. This paper aims to show that, since open-carry can be more effective for self-defense than concealed-carry, any argument for a moral right to carry a handgun for self-defense which relies on a claim of their effectiveness and which assumes concealed-carry, entails the moral right to carry them openly in public.


