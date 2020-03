Abstract

Florida’s 2019 legislative session closed with an unexpected but welcome mandate for pharmacists to receive training on how to identify and help patients who are victims of human trafficking.



Kathy Baldwin, legal and regulatory affairs council chair for the Florida Society of Health-System Pharmacists (FSHP), said the organization was taken by surprise to learn of a new law requiring licensed health professionals to complete an hour of continuing education (CE) on human trafficking by January 2021.



“Our lobbyists weren’t following it,” she said. “I didn’t even know that [trafficking] was a public health issue until recently.”



Trafficking was one of the topics that members of ASHP’s councils discussed in September at a special Policy...

