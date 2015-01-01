|
Winker M, Rowhani-Rahbar A, Rivara FP. BMJ 2020; 368: m1074.
Harborview Injury Prevention and Research Center, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA.
32205314
The crisis of gun violence in the United States continues unabated. In 2018, of 39 740 firearm deaths, 24 432 were suicides (roughly half of all suicides) and 13 958 were homicides, with Mississippi, Alabama, and Wyoming having the highest rates of all gun deaths (Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Hawaii had the lowest).1 As of 2015, US deaths from gun violence were11.2/100 000 population (35 759 total deaths) compared with 1/100 000 in other high income countries (6965 total deaths).2
