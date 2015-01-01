|
Citation
Richardson SC, Hales T, Meehan E, Waters A. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
School of Social Work, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32207637
Abstract
This study examines differences in suicide-related behaviors between heterosexual and sexual minority youth in a southeastern state with exclusionary policies. Furthermore, it seeks to further knowledge regarding risk factors for suicide attempts among sexual minority high school students. Utilizing the 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey data, descriptive analysis tests, and logistic regression tests were conducted.
Language: en