OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to assess and identifying potential multifactor risks to aggravate the state of maternal depression in pregnant women.



METHODS: The cross-sectional study approach conducted in the sub-urban area of Makassar City, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Data gathered from 329 research subjects from January to May 2019. The main instruments used are EPDS and several other valid instruments related to various observed risk factors including, sociodemographic, psychosocial, obstetric factors, nutritional factors, history of alcohol use, and exposure to the cigarette.



RESULTS: The prevalence of depressive symptoms is quite high found in the sub-urban low-income family area. Family income (6.9±95% CI; 2.34-20.69), husband education (4.6±95% CI; 1.23-17.73), birth plan (1.9±95% CI; 1.03-3.79), sleep time (0.003±95% CI; 0.00-0.02), fear of birth (2.3±95% CI; 0.92-6.06), and husband support (2.6±95% CI; 0.97-7.33) are the most fit indicate model to describe depression symptom among pregnant mother.



CONCLUSION: Creating sufficient, more comfortable, efficient screening tools to remove time barriers in measuring all risk factors, consider a promising program in the prenatal term. The antenatal care visit must provide a risk factor assessment to eliminate further problems during postpartum.



