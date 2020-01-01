Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Domestic violence in the form of physical, psychological violence can have severe health effects if the victim does not report as a result of "submission" and does not get a recovery. The absence of special handling relates to the confidentiality of the victim. The victim's right to obtain compensation for his losses, both from the government which is obliged to provide protection for himself, causes a lack of police reports.



METHODS: This study is an empirical juridical legal research conducted by inventorying laws and regulations relating to the protection of women from violence. In addition, a literature study was carried out using literature which included the book and journal.



RESULTS: Victims who do not report will have an impact on the judicial process against perpetrators of violence continue to be free to commit violence both against their wives and other family members. So that it will haunt and frighten women. However, regardless of the issue, law enforcement officials should be required to handle cases of female violence in the integrated criminal justice system involving victims, religious leaders, traditional leaders, and Integrated Service Centers for the Protection of Women and Children. So the realization of a sense of justice for victims through the fulfilment of victims' rights as stipulated in Law Number 23 of 2004 concerning the Elimination of Domestic Violence.



CONCLUSION: Cases of Domestic Violence that place women as victims are almost never legally complete. This is evident in the majority of cases of violence against women, wives resolved through familial means.



