Citation
Tajuddin MA, Alputila MJ, Ilyas A. Enferm. Clin. 2020; 30(Suppl 2): 394-397.
Affiliation
Faculty of Law, Hasanuddin University, Indonesia.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32204195
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Domestic violence in the form of physical, psychological violence can have severe health effects if the victim does not report as a result of "submission" and does not get a recovery. The absence of special handling relates to the confidentiality of the victim. The victim's right to obtain compensation for his losses, both from the government which is obliged to provide protection for himself, causes a lack of police reports.
Language: es
Keywords
Handling; Integrated criminal justice system; Justice; Women