Abstract

We report the case of a 27-year-old man presenting with slowly progressive extrapyramidal dysfunction and learning disability considered to have a syndromic intellectual disability. The re-evaluation of the clinical features and the investigations performed led to the diagnosis of atypical pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN). LEARNING POINTS: Patients with an intellectual disability should be carefully evaluated.In the evaluation of a patient with extrapyramidal dysfunction for several years, with gradual progression, spasticity and psychiatric disturbances, PKAN should be considered.



© EFIM 2020.

Language: en