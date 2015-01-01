Abstract

The US older adult population is projected to considerably increase in the future, and continued driving mobility is important for health aspects in populations with fewer transportation alternatives. This study evaluated whether frailty is associated with low-mileage driving (<1865 miles per year) and driving cessation among older adults. Baseline demographics and health data were collected for 2990 older drivers via in-person assessments and questionnaires, with 2964 reporting baseline frailty data. Multivariable log-binomial regression models were used to evaluate the association between baseline frailty status and low-mileage driving. Multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression were used to evaluate the association between baseline frailty status and driving cessation. For every unit increase in frailty, the estimated adjusted risk of driving fewer than 1865 miles/year increased by 138% (adjusted risk ratio: 2.38, 95% CI: 1.63-3.46). Relative to older drivers who were not frail, the adjusted hazard ratios of driving cessation were 4.15 (95% CI: 1.89-9.10) for those classified as prefrail and 6.08 (95% CI: 1.36-27.26) for those classified as frail. Frailty is positively associated with low-mileage driving status and driving cessation in a dose-response fashion. Public health interventions that reduce frailty, such as physical activity, may help older drivers maintain safe and independent mobility.

