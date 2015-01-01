Abstract

Suicide-related behavior (SRB) is a growing mental health concern on college campuses. We argue that causes of this rising trend go beyond student stress, to include outdated campus policies, overburdened counseling center staffing, and untapped targets for prevention efforts. We outline the social-ecological model applied to suicide and related public health problems. Such a viewpoint provides an example road map to redress suicide and related risk factors (e.g., violence, substance abuse) through multiple levels of prevention-focused programing. Using our SAMHSA-funded campus suicide prevention programmatic approach as a case illustration, we proffer lessons and guidelines for the implementation of a social-ecological suicide prevention program (SESPP). Emphasis is placed on review of evidence-informed prevention programs, utilization of interdisciplinary prevention teams, need for rigorous program evaluation, and consideration of the unique demography of each campus.

