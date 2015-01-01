Abstract

Objective: This study examined the prevalence and factors associated with non-medical use of prescription stimulants to promote wakefulness. Participants: We surveyed 3,160 university students aged 18-35 between June 2016 and May 2017. Method: Participants reported whether they used prescription stimulants non-medically to stay awake and completed measures of anxiety and depressive symptoms, sleep quality, insomnia, daytime sleepiness, and attitudes toward non-medical prescription drug use. Univariate and multivariate regression models were used. Results: Prevalence of non-medical prescription stimulant use to promote wakefulness was 3.1%. The following factors remained significant in the multivariate model: alcohol, tobacco, and nicotine vapor use, attitude toward non-medical use of prescription medication, poor sleep quality, and daytime sleepiness. Conclusion: Poor sleep, substance use and more liberal attitudes to non-medical prescription drug use were associated with the misuse of stimulants to promote wakefulness. Prevention/intervention programs should promote sleep hygiene and highlight the risks of using prescription drugs non-medically.

