Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Computerized tomography (CT) scans are the mainstay of diagnostic imaging in blunt trauma. Particularly in pediatric trauma, utilization of CT scans has increased exponentially in recent years. Concerns regarding radiation exposure to this vulnerable population have resulted in increased scrutiny of practice. What is not known is if liberal imaging practices decrease length of stay by eliminating the need for clinical observation, and the impact of false-positive rates from liberal use of CT scanning on clinical outcomes.



METHODS: Medical records from a nonaccredited pediatric trauma center with a practice of liberal imaging were reviewed over a 2-year period. Total CT scans obtained were recorded, in addition to length of stay, age, and Injury Severity Score (ISS). Rates of clinically significant imaging findings were recorded, as were false positive findings and complications of imaging.



RESULTS: Out of 735 children, 58% underwent CT scanning, and if scanned, received an average of 2.4 studies. Clinically significant findings were documented in 20% of head CTs, 2% of cervical spine CTs, 3.5% of chest CTs, 24% of facial CTs, and 14.7% of abdominal CTs. False-positive findings were found in 1.5% of head CTs, 1.2% of cervical spine CTs, 2.4% of chest CTs, and 2.5% of abdominal CTs. Liberal CT scanning was not associated with decreased length of stay. In contrast, obtaining CT scans on more than 4 body regions was independently predictive of longer length of stay, independent of ISS.



CONCLUSIONS: False-positive rates of CT scans for trauma were low in this cohort. However, when scanning the cervical spine or the chest, for every 2 clinically significant findings obtained, there was at least one false positive result, calling into question the practice of liberal imaging of these regions. Liberal utilization of CT scan did not allow for more rapid discharge home, and for more than 4 CTs was independently associated with longer hospital stay.

