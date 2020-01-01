Abstract

BACKGROUND: Caregiver engagement and collaborative team early childhood intervention (ECI) services are international trends; however, relevant evidence of the collaborative home-visiting ECI in rural areas is as yet undetermined.



OBJECTIVE: The study aimed to investigate the effectiveness of a collaborative ECI program in a rural area of Taiwan.



DESIGN: The study was a pilot randomized control trial.



METHODS: Children aged 6 to 33 months experiencing motor delays and their caregivers were enrolled in Taitung, Taiwan. Using stratified randomization, 24 participants were allocated to either experimental or control groups, and both received 5 home visits within 3 months. The experimental group received ECI services based on the International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health (ICF) framework and family-centered approaches. The control group received regular home visits by local social workers. Child outcomes included Pediatric Evaluation of Disability Inventory Chinese Version and Peabody Developmental Motor Scale, 2nd Edition. Family outcomes included the Disability-Adapted Infant-Toddler version of Home Observation for Measurement (DA-IT-HOME), and Chinese versions of the Knowledge of Infant Development Inventory, and Parental Stress Index-Short Form. A tester blinded to the study conducted assessments at baseline, post-intervention, and 3-month follow-up. Two-way mixed ANOVA was used with α = 0.05 (2-tailed).



RESULTS: The experimental group improved scores on the DA-IT-HOME significantly more than the control group with ESf of 0.64 at follow-up. In other outcomes, both groups showed no significant differences. The follow-up rate was 69% and adherence to the ECI program was acceptable. LIMITATIONS: A limitation of the study was the heterogeneity of the sample.



CONCLUSION: This pilot study revealed possible effectiveness in implementing collaborative ECI programs based on family-centered approaches and the ICF in rural areas. Larger field studies are needed to confirm our findings.



